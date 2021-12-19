Left Menu

SDPI, BJP functionaries murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha, Section 144 imposed

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 19-12-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 10:31 IST
SDPI, BJP functionaries murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha, Section 144 imposed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district. In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night. This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack. Within 12 hours after Shaan's murder, BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the two alleged murders, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

Sharply reacting to the killings in the Kerala district, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday accused the CPI(M)-led Kerala government of "turning 'God's Own Country' into Jihadis Paradise". Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021