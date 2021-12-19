From the Field: Interweaving ecosystems in Indonesia
The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is working with local communities in Indonesia’s Kalimantan forests to protect biodiversity and generate sustainable livelihoods.
UN News | Updated: 19-12-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 10:41 IST
Traditionally, the cultivation of natural dyes are used for traditional weaving in Kalimantan, Indonesia’s territory on the island of Borneo. These methods are being used as a means of forest conservation, with the planting and cultivating natural dye-producing plants.
In Ensaid Panjang village, the products woven are not just commercially valuable – they serve as a key link to Indigenous traditions and lifeways, including ceremonies and rituals.
A UNDP-backed project is working with communities, like Ensaid Panjang, to protect and maintain forest areas. Find out more about the project here.
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement