Amit Shah offers prayers at Ganpati temple in Pune

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra. The Union Minister will attend various public events in Pune on December 19. He will also attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers today.

Earlier on Saturday, the Home Minister offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, which commenced on Saturday, earlier attended Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Literary Award distribution programme and Cooperation Council Conference in Ahmednagar. (ANI)

