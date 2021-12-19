Left Menu

Alleged sacrilege incident reported in Punjab's Kapurthala, man held

After an alleged attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar came to light yesterday, another alleged incident has been reported from Nizampur village in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday.

ANI | Kapurthala (Punjab) | Updated: 19-12-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 11:32 IST
Alleged sacrilege incident reported in Punjab's Kapurthala, man held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After an alleged attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar came to light yesterday, another alleged incident has been reported from Nizampur village in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, the man who allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib was seen being beaten by the locals. He was later handed over to the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021