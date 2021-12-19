UK health minister Javid: I understand Frost's reasons for quitting

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood why Brexit minister David Frost, who quit over disillusionment with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, had resigned.

"I do understand his reasons. He is a principled man, principled people do resign from the government," Javid told Sky News when asked about the resignation.

