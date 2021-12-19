Delhi records season's lowest temperature today

With the minimum temperature recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung early this morning, Delhites woke up to the season's coldest morning this year. According to RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, "Safdarjung recorded 4.6 today however the cold wave condition will abet from Dec 21 onward as the temperature is improving. There might be drizzling on 24th and 25th Dec however we are monitoring the situation."

Jenamani further stated, "A western disturbance is approaching on Dec22 onward. From 21onward the min temperature will start rising. We are giving, colour alerts for Rajasthan Punjab and Haryana. Temperature for Delhi also will rise from 20 1 night onward. Dense fog over Delhi may take some time, we are monitoring. We don't have a dense fog till today in Delhi." The cold wave conditions have been prevailing in the capital for the last two days owing to a strong, dry northwesterly cold wind, however, the spell will be abetted from 21 Dec onward following improvement in the weather, he added. (ANI)

