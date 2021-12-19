Essar to increase business collaboration, strengthen ties with Vietnam

Essar Group promoters Ravi and Prashant Ruia met with Vietnamese leadership as they looked for investment opportunities and potential business collaborations in the South East Asian nation, the company said on Sunday.

Essar Exploration and Production Ltd (EEPL) and ENI of Italy have a significant investment in Block 114, located in the offshore area of Central Vietnam. Significant oil and gas discovery was announced in this block which is the largest hydrocarbon find in SE Asia spanning two decades, it said in a statement.

The Block has approximately 2 billion barrels of oil and gas resources.

''Having invested over USD 300 million in Block 114, Essar and ENI are committed to a fast track development of the Ken-Bau basin whilst exploring for more hydrocarbons in Dan Day basin and other prospects. Development of Block 114 is of utmost importance for energy interests of Vietnam,'' it said.

The commercial production of gas and condensate from this block will be a key strategic benefit for the central region of Vietnam.

''Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Dr Le Manh Hung (President and CEO of Petrovietnam) and members of their senior level delegation of Vietnam met with Ravi Ruia and Prashant Ruia along with an Essar delegation to discuss the investments of Essar group and potential collaboration and business opportunities in Vietnam,'' the statement said.

India's economic relationship with Vietnam has been strong.

Chairman of the Vietnam National Assembly Hue greeted Essar for its continued investment in Vietnam and called on to further increase the investments. Hue affirmed that ''Vietnam supports and will create conditions for Indian companies to continue their long term presence and expand operations related to oil and gas exploration and exploitation in its continental shelf.'' Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said, ''We are extremely excited about our business partnerships with Vietnam. The bilateral trade between both the countries has been steadily growing over the past two decades. Essar is committed to the development of Block 114, making it a significant resource for oil and gas in Vietnam's economy. We are confident that this block will provide strong impetus for Vietnam to become self-sufficient in its energy requirements in the future''.

