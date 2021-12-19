Left Menu

Railway Minister conducts inspection of Delhi-Pali section

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Delhi-Pali section of Railways on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:49 IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Delhi-Pali section of Railways on Sunday. Vaishnaw also interacted with railway officials during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has taken many steps to provide better accommodation to female passengers in long route trains, Union Minister informed on Friday. The minister had said that a reservation quota of six berths in sleeper class in long distance Mail/Express trains and a reservation quota of six berths in 3AC class of Garib Rath/Rajdhani/Duronto/fully air-conditioned Express trains have been earmarked for female passengers irrespective of their age travelling alone or in a group of female passengers. (ANI)

