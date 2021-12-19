Left Menu

Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days, which showed that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:13 IST
Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days, which showed that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar. "Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar within 33 days. They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/Security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley," said the IGP.

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist had been identified as Saifulla @ Abu Khalid @ Shawaz, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, said the IGP.

"He is affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He infiltrated in 2016 and was active in the general area of Harwan and was involved in several terror crimes," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

