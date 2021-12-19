Sukhbir Badal condemns Golden Temple incident, demands strict action

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the incident of alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar should not be politicised and demanded strict action in the matter. Addressing the media here, Badal said, "Those who commit sacrilege should be held. This is disrespect of the Guru. It should not be politicised. From the last five years, no action has been taken and therefore these people are now fearless. I ask the Congress government to take strict action at the soonest."

He also termed the incident a "well-thought-out conspiracy" and urged the Centre and state government to find the "powers" behind these acts that surface every election. "The sacrilege at Golden Temple is the highest form of disrespect; it is unimaginable," he said while adding that such incidents must be stopped at once.

An FIR under sections 295A and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against an unknown accused of the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings and attempt to murder. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Kumar informed that the security arrangements at the Golden Temple has been made and said that the situation has remained peaceful by far.

"After yesterday's incident, we have made security arrangements here (at Golden Temple). Many Sangats come on weekends... although the situation is peaceful," he said. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has condemned the incident and directed state police to "thoroughly probe the matter and find the real conspirators".

A man was beaten to death by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place during evening prayers yesterday when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword. (ANI)

