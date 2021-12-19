Power Ministry invests Rs 35,628.6 cr in infrastructure development till Nov in this FY

The ministry of power has invested Rs 35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development up till November in this Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. For the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 the target for Capital Expenditure (Capex) of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) of the Ministry of Power is Rs 50,690.52 crores.

During FY 2020-21, power sector CPSEs incurred a CAPEX of Rs 22,127 crore till the month of November which was 49.3 per cent of the total expenditure for that FY. The Ministry of Power in a statement said that during FY 2021-22, the CPSEs of the Power Ministry has so far invested capital expenditure (CAPEX) of Rs 32,137 crore, which is 63.4 per cent of the annual CAPEX target.

"Thus, the CAPEX performance of the Ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45% over last year's performance," the Power Ministry said in a statement. Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress. It has spent Rs 1593.72 crore in IPDS, Rs 1007.51crore in DDUGJY and Rs 890 crore in Transmission Development schemes for the North-Eastern region.

Hence besides the expenditure of Rs 32137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of Rs 3491.23 Crore has been invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry. "In all, till the end of November, the Power Ministry has invested Rs 35,628.6 Crore in infrastructure development," Ministry said.

"The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on weekly basis by the Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and state governments, Power Ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development," Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)