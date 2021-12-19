Suez Canal revenue hits record high $6 bln as of first half of December

Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue of $6 billion from January until the first half of December, the canal authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, said in a statement on Sunday, noting it was the period's highest-ever revenue.

