Suez Canal revenue hits record high $6 bln as of first half of December

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:53 IST
Suez Canal revenue hits record high $6 bln as of first half of December
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Egypt

Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue of $6 billion from January until the first half of December, the canal authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, said in a statement on Sunday, noting it was the period's highest-ever revenue.

