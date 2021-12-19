Gati Shakti Mini Containers of Railways will help small traders, farmers, reduce logistics costs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Gati Shakti Mini Containers of Railways will help small traders and farmers and reduce logistics costs, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday during his visit to a Mini Container Manufacturing Company at CONCOR Container Depot in Rajasthan's Kathuwas and Pali. During his visit, the minister reviewed the triple stack loading and mini container loading unit. The containers with a capacity of 2.5 tonnes have been named Gati Shakti containers.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make such arrangements for our small entrepreneurs, traders and farmers which can reduce the logistic cost and goods can be transported easily and safely." "For this, the containers with 2.5 tonnes capacity are being made. These containers will be convenient for small entrepreneurs, and traders. Small farmers can transport paddy, wheat, and mustard," he said.

He further said, "I inspected all these arrangements. It was good that our engineers did a great job of fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister." (ANI)

