Gujarat's Rajkot reports its first Omicron case

The first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the Rajkot district of Gujarat, said the district collector Arun Mahesh Babu on Sunday. The patient is a 23-year-old Tanzanian national, studying at RK University, Rajkot. He has been admitted to the PDU hospital for treatment.

India has so far reported over 100 cases of the Omicron. The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

