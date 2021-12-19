Left Menu

Mumbai: One dead, 6 injured in car accident

A 22-year-old boy was killed while at least six others were injured after a speeding car lost its control and overturned multiple times at Malad's Aksa Beach, the police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:55 IST
Mumbai: One dead, 6 injured in car accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old boy was killed while at least six others were injured after a speeding car lost its control and overturned multiple times at Malad's Aksa Beach, the police said. According to Malvani police station officer Arjun Rajane, the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Sanjay Pawar who visited Aksa Beach along with his friend to celebrate his birthday, the police said. During the investigation, the Malvani officer revealed that the car was coming at high speed from Ghatkopar to Aksa Beach and some people sitting inside the car was drunk.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, Rajane said. Malvani police registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021