Centre, state govt must demonstrate sense of urgency in punishing those behind acts of sacrilege against Sikhs: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the Union and Punjab governments to demonstrate sincerity and a sense of urgency in identifying, exposing and punishing the ones behind the acts of sacrilege against the Sikh community, adding that there is more politics in the minds of the governments than the pursuit of real culprits. "The Union & state government must demonstrate sincerity and a sense of urgency in their actions to identify, expose and punish those behind the most painful acts of sacrilege against Sikh Panth. There is more politics on their minds than the pursuit of real culprits. 1/2," said Badal in a tweet.

He accused the Congress of wasting its tenure in the state in playing 'dirty politics that led to the ones committing sacrilege acts getting 'emboldened' going 'scot-free'. He added that the ones guilty of sacrilege would have escaped if Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and devotees were not vigilant. "Those committing these nefarious deeds were emboldened and went scot-free as Congress govt in Punjab wasted nearly 5 yrs in playing dirty politics. The guilty of these acts at Sri Harmandar Sahib & Kapurthala would have escaped if SGPC and the devotees were not vigilant. 2/2," said another tweet from Badal.

Terming the Amritsar's sacrilege incident at Sri Darbar Sahib a most unfortunate, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days. A man was beaten to death by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during evening prayers yesterday when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword. After an alleged attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar came to light yesterday, another alleged incident was reported from Nizampur village in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, the man who allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib was seen being beaten by the locals. He was later handed over to the police. (ANI)

