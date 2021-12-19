Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 610 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths during the last 24 hours, the health bulletin issued by the state government informed on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths during the last 24 hours, the health bulletin issued by the state government informed on Sunday. The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 27,39,806 and active cases stand at 7,270 in the state.

A total of 36,680 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the state, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,01,616 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the state.As many as 682 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 26,95,856.

While India has reported 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

