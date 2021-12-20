Blasts near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant were due to air defence exercise -Fars

Blasts heard on Monday around Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant were the result of an air defence exercise to increase the defence system's abilities, the political and security deputy to the Bushehr governor told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

"This exercise took place at 5 AM local time (1.30 AM GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces," Mohammadtaqi Irani told Fars.

