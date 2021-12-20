Left Menu

Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.1 degree Celcius

As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, the mercury level has dropped to shivering levels.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 10:47 IST
Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.1 degree Celcius
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, the mercury level has dropped to shivering levels. The minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory today, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi informed.

Rajasthan continues to experience freezing levels as Churu records -0.5 degrees Celsius, while -1.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Fatahpur. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the minimum and maximum temperatures have been predicted to be around 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively today.

Meanwhile in Jammu, the minimum temperature dips to 3.2 degrees Celsius. To beat the chilling cold, it is common to come across people sitting around a fire to warm themselves these days.

As per the IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been prevailing in some parts of north Rajasthan and Punjab, while cold wave conditions prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh. "In addition, dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal Maximum Temperatures are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan since past three days enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions which are likely to prevail during next three days and improve thereafter," said the IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021