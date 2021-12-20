Iran says sound of anti-aircraft fire sound near nuclear plant from defence drill
"This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (130 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces," the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have resumed to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
The sounds of anti-aircraft fire heard on Monday from around Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was the result of an air defense exercise to increase the defense system's abilities, an official told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. "This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (130 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces," the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said.
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have resumed reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Iran's arch-foe, Israel, has warned it will adopt other measures should diplomacy fail to curb Iran's fast-advancing nuclear program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- United States
- Fars
- Israel
- Islamic Republic
ALSO READ
I learned I really love directing musical films with 'Tick, Tick...Boom!': ‘Hamilton’ fame composer Lin-Manuel Miranda
Development issues facing Amethi were never raised in Parliament in past: Smriti Irani
Amethi's development issues were never raised in Parliament in past: Smriti Irani
UAE's top security official to visit Iran on Monday - Iranian media
U.S. reluctance to lift all sanctions main obstacle to reviving 2015 pact - Iranian official