Iran says sound of anti-aircraft fire sound near nuclear plant from defence drill

"This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (130 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces," the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have resumed to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:18 IST
The sounds of anti-aircraft fire heard on Monday from around Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was the result of an air defense exercise to increase the defense system's abilities, an official told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. "This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (130 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces," the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have resumed reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Iran's arch-foe, Israel, has warned it will adopt other measures should diplomacy fail to curb Iran's fast-advancing nuclear program.

