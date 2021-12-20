R'sthan CM meets industrialists Ashok, Prakash Hinduja; discusses investment

Industrialists Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday. ''They discussed about existing investment of the group in the state and further investments in the areas of renewable energy, transport and other sectors,'' Gehlot tweeted. The meeting took place at the chief minister's residence in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)