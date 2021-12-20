R'sthan CM meets industrialists Ashok, Prakash Hinduja; discusses investment
Industrialists Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday. They discussed about existing investment of the group in the state and further investments in the areas of renewable energy, transport and other sectors, Gehlot tweeted. The meeting took place at the chief ministers residence in the morning.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:31 IST
