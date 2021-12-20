Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:35 IST
Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at McLeodganj on Monday. (Photo Source: Office of the Dalai Lama). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj in Dharamshala on Monday. The meeting which was held at the residence of the Dalai Lama lasted for an hour. After this meeting, the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, and his cabinet and speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Sonam Temphel also met the RSS chief.

Speaking to reporters, Tsering said, "His holiness has started meeting with the public since 15th of this month and that I was the first to be offered that opportunity and today Mohan Bhagwat ji Sarsanghchalak of RSS was here and according to him it is very natural that when he is in Dharamshala he should visit His Holiness the Dalai Lama and I think on the part of His Holiness the Dalai Lama it's also natural that he meets the prominent leaders representing a large number of the Indian population." He further said, "It's an opportunity for us to thank government and people of India for the support that the consecutive governments of India and people of India have rendered to us so it's natural and then both are eminent leaders. So, I was not at the meeting but I am sure that they must have talked about the larger interest of humanity on major issues and after that me and my cabinet and speaker of the Tibetan parliament took an opportunity to give him a courtesy call and thank government and people of India for their support and also discussed the status of Independent Tibet before China's occupation and he assured us all the support from the public."

During his five-day visit to Kangra and Dharamshala, the RSS chief yesterday attended a seminar in Kangra where about 60 intellectuals were invited including CTA President and Speaker of Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

