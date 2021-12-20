China stocks close lower as lending benchmark cut fails to cheer investors

China stocks closed lower on Monday as a rate cut in China's lending benchmark failed to lift investor sentiment, with analysts saying its impact on the economy would be limited. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 4,880.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1% to 3,593.60.

** China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months, matching market expectations, in a bid to prop up the slowing economy. ** The one-year LPR was lowered by 5 basis points, while the five-year LPR remained unchanged. Analysts said the decision to keep the five-year rate unchanged showed Beijing preferred not to use the property sector to stimulate economic growth.

** "The mini rate cut itself is unlikely to have a big impact on the economy," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. Some analysts expect Beijing could ease further to arrest the economic slowdown. ** An index tracking Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext dropped nearly 3%.

** New energy stocks tumbled 4.4%, with new energy vehicles and the photovoltaic industry down 3.9% and 4.6%, respectively. ** Coal miners and non-ferrous metal shares declined 3.3% and 2.8% respectively, while the machinery sub-index slumped 3.7%.

** Shares of Chinese companies controlled by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group founder Xie Zhikun plunged, after the surprise death of the rags-to-riches tycoon triggered fears of disorder in a business empire spanning mining to asset management. ** However, real estate developers gained 0.7%, after the official China Securities Journal said China was urging large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers to reduce risks that mounting debt piles would destabilise the economy.

