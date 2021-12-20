Left Menu

UP govt to distribute free smartphones, tablets to one crore final year students

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 13:58 IST
UP govt to distribute free smartphones, tablets to one crore final year students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute free smartphones and tablets to about one crore final year students in the state.

The first phase of the scheme will roll out on December 25, which marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On that day, one lakh smartphones and tablets will be given to final year students at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, said an official statement issued here on Monday.

The announcement comes days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a veiled dig at Adityanath, accused the chief minister of not knowing how to use a laptop.

The statement said a large number of students, including girls, from every district of the state, will participate in the program on December 25.

Adityanath will distribute 60,000 smartphones and 40,000 tablets to the youths at the event, it said.

According to the statement, free smartphones and tablets will be given to about one crore students to make them technically sound.

Final year students of MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, and MTech, among others, will be given preference, it added.

Special Secretary, IT and Electronics Department, Kumar Vineet said, ''More than 38 lakh youths have registered themselves on the Digi Shakti Portal. Further registration is going on.'' Orders have been issued by the government to companies like Lava, Samsung, and Acer for the supply of smartphones and tablets. The companies will provide them before December 24, the statement said.

In the first phase, an order of about Rs 2,035 crore has been issued for the purchase of smartphones and tablets. Orders have been placed for 10.50 lakh smartphones at the rate of Rs 10,740 per smartphone and for 7.20 lakh tablets at the rate of Rs 12,606 per tablet, it said.

Addressing a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav had said, ''Even people in the villages have started using mobile phones and they know how to use them. But our Baba chief minister does not know how to operate them. Since he does not know how to use a laptop, he is not distributing laptops to youths. The laptops that were distributed during the SP regime are still working today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021