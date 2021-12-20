Steel Minister addresses steel users of North West at Customer Meet held by SAIL

The Union Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh addressed major steel users of North West Region at a Customer Meet organised by Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) in Chandigarh yesterday. While addressing the gathering, Shri Singh emphasized that production of steel in India has been envisaged at 300 Million Tonnes annually as per National Steel Policy keeping the increased domestic consumption in mind.

The Union Government is working on various fronts of economy to support infrastructure, industry, exports etc. These efforts require higher production and will see a matching increase in steel consumption. All enabling support will be extended by the Ministry of Steel to all stakeholders, within the ambit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, to see the targets set are achieved. He underlined various initiatives and schemes of Government that are aimed at greater economic activity in the country in general and increased consumption of the steel in the country in particular.

Steel Authority of India Limited, India's largest Steel PSU, had organised a customer meet at Chandigarh where 45 customers representing diverse segments of Steel industry viz. LPG, Boilers, Cold reducers, Pipe manufacturers, Rerollers, Railway fabricators, Projects etc from Chandigarh, Ludhiana and MandiGovindgarh attended the programme at Chandigarh on 19thDecember. Customers presented their views on valuable contribution of state run SAIL during 2020 ensuring availability of material. Importance of LPG requirements, Future demand of Plates, MSME demand, etc. were deliberated upon.

Smt Rasika Chuabe, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel and Ms Soma Mondal Chairperson SAIL were also present at this interaction.

(With Inpus from PIB)