Libya's NOC says PFG has blocked oil output
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) has blockaded oil output at several oilfields including Sharara, Wafa, and Hamada, the National Oil Corp media office said on Monday.
