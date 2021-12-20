MP: Amid complaints of irregularities in onion seed purchase, 2 horticulture dept officials transferred

A senior IAS officer attached to the horticulture department who recently initiated a probe into scam allegations in onion seed purchase was shifted to the state secretariat without any new department being assigned to her.

The transfer order of horticulture department principal secretary and 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service official Kalpana Shrivastava, which was issued on December 18, a holiday, has given rise to speculation here that the shift may be linked to her initiating a probe into alleged irregularities in onion seed purchases. The department's charge has been given to Additional Chief Secretary JN Kansotia, who also has charge of the animal husbandry department.

Horticulture commissioner Manoj Kumar Agrawal, a 1993 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) official, has been sent back to the forest department as well, they said.

Department sources told PTI the MP Economic Offences Wing has started a probe into the onion seed matter.

The Kisan Ekta Manch, in a letter to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had alleged that the purchase of onions by the department was a ''Rs 2 crore scam'' and it had demanded that a criminal case be filed in the matter.

Udyaniki Adhikari Karmachari Sangh's (horticultute department) working president Mahesh Pratap Singh Bundela had also written a letter to the CM as well as Shrivastava and the EOW demanding a probe and registration of a criminal case.

Bundela, in his complaint letter, had claimed that the department bought onion seeds at Rs 2,300 per kilogram against a prevailing rate of Rs 1,100 per kg.

Sources said Shrivastava, as principal secretary of the department, had initiated a probe based on the complaints, and had directed the commissioner on October 18 to take legal action against those responsible for violating rules in the purchase.

Payments had also been stopped in the matter, these sources said.

