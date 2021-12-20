Gazprom supplying contracted gas volumes, says PGNiG

Gazprom gas supplies to Poland's PGNiG are being provided in accordance with its contract, a PGNiG's spokesman told Reuters when asked about lower than usual Russian gas flows via the Yamal pipeline to Germany.

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained at very low levels early on Monday after a drop on the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)