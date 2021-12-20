Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers
Russia has suspended imports of fruit including lemons, mandarins, peppers, grapes and pomegranates from 33 Turkish and Iranian producers, citing alleged food safety violations, the consumer health watchdog said on Monday. Such restrictions are often seen as politically motivated, although Russia denies that.
