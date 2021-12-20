Left Menu

Russia suspends fruit imports from some Turkish, Iranian suppliers

Such restrictions are often seen as politically motivated, although Russia denies that. NATO member Turkey and Russia have complex relations, sometimes cooperating despite an array of sticking points. Ankara has angered recently Moscow by supplying Ukraine with Bayraktar TB2 combat drones. In a statement, the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog said that 60,000 tonnes of grapes and 10,000 tonnes of pomegranates from Turkey had been barred entry.

Russia has suspended imports of fruit including lemons, mandarins, peppers, grapes and pomegranates from 33 Turkish and Iranian producers, citing alleged food safety violations, the consumer health watchdog said on Monday. Such restrictions are often seen as politically motivated, although Russia denies that.

