T'gana: Ruling TRS holds protests against NDA govt's "anti-farmer" policies

State BJP leaders have maintained that there is no issue over paddy procurement and that the Centre would purchase paddy as per the agreement between the state government and Central agencies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:32 IST
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday held protests against the NDA government's alleged anti-farmer policies, including over paddy procurement in the state.

Several state ministers, MLAs and other TRS leaders participated in the protests held at various places in Telangana.

As part of the stir, the TRS activists raised slogans, beat drums and displayed placards against the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre.

State Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy led a rally at Nirmal town, while Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod participated in a protest at Mahabubabad.

Attacking the BJP and the NDA government, Rathod demanded that the Centre purchase paddy produced in the ongoing rainy season crop, beside the coming summer season crop.

The TRS' protests came amid an ongoing war of words between the ruling party and BJP over paddy procurement and the TRS government attacking Centre over the issue.

Meanwhile, a delegation of state ministers and TRS MPs is camping in Delhi to meet Union Ministers over the procurement of paddy in addition to the state's quota. State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said two days ago that the state government had almost procured paddy as per the state's quota.

BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of raking up the paddy procurement issue in order to divert the people's attention from the defeat (of TRS) in the Huzurabad assembly seat by-poll last month. State BJP leaders have maintained that there is no issue over paddy procurement and that the Centre would purchase paddy as per the agreement between the state government and Central agencies. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

