Drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector, says BSF

A drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Monday, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.

ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:23 IST
Drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector, says BSF
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Monday, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said. "A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border. BSF personnel fired five rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," the BSF officer informed.

The incident was reported at 12:30 am, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

