Drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector, says BSF
ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:23 IST
A drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Monday, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said. "A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border. BSF personnel fired five rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," the BSF officer informed.
The incident was reported at 12:30 am, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
