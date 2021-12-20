Drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector, says BSF

A drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Monday, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said. "A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border. BSF personnel fired five rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," the BSF officer informed.

The incident was reported at 12:30 am, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)