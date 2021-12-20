Russia says it is too early to assess feasibility of altering OPEC+ deal
20-12-2021
Russia believes it is too early to assess the feasibility of changing the parameters of the oil output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.
The OPEC+ alliance of oil producers will discuss its policy on Jan. 4, he was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
