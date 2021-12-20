Spurious fertiliser-manufaturing unit unearthed, one held near Pollachi

Coimbatore, Dec 20 (PTI): The district Revenue Department said on Monday that it has unearthed a spurious fertiliser-manufacturing unit near Pollachi and seized 10 tonnes of such fertilisers.

Based on a tip-off that a unit is functioning from a godown on a farm at Kurumbampalayam in the district, the department officials raided the premises.

Devaraj has taken the godown for rent and been manufacturing the fake fertilisers by mixing coloured salt powder and rangoli powder and selling a bag for Rs.1,040, the officials said.

The officials said they have sent the fertiliser for chemical-testing and taken Devaraj into custody for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)