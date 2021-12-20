Left Menu

'Hang them in public', Sidhu demands punishment for sacrilege accused

Reacting to the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded public execution for those accused of desecrating religious texts.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:53 IST
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a rally in Malerkotla. Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded public execution for those accused of desecrating religious texts. Addressing a rally in Malerkotla on Sunday, Sidhu alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to disrupt peace in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls, scheduled to be held early next year.

"Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they (guilty) should be hanged in public and given biggest Constitutional punishment," Sidhu said. A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword. Meanwhile, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle. (ANI)

