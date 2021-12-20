Committed to infrastructure development of Uttar Pradesh: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today laid Foundation stone and Inaugurated 232 km of National Highways at a cost of Rs.4160 Crore in Jaunpur and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the functions Shri Gadkari emphasized on infrastructure development for employment generation and economic prosperity. He said We are committed for the development of Uttar Pradesh. He said these road projects will boost the development of state, provide better connectivity in the region and will double the pace of development of the state.

The Minister said these road projects will facilitate movement of goods with better connectivity in the region. It will facilitate access to markets for agricultural produce, local and other products, he added.

In Jaunpur Shri Gadkari laid foundation stone for 3 national highway projects which will cover 86 kms with a total cost of Rs 1,123 crore.

In Mirzapur Shri Gadkari inaugurated Four National highways projects worth Rs 3037 crore with total length of 146 kms.

(With Inputs from PIB)