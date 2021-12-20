Locals stage protest in TN demanding preference for jobs at Kudankulam n-plant

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Kudankulam (TN), Dec 20 (PTI): Local people on Monday staged a protest outside the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) here, demanding preference for them in jobs at the Indo-Russian joint venture, following which a recruitment drive was halted, officials said.

The protestors opposed selection of outside candidates, especially from other States, and wanted the qualified persons from the local areas given preference in the recruitment there.

Following this, many of the site employees could not enter the premises, officials said.

Senior police officials sought to pacify the protesting locals following which they agreed for talks with the authorities concerned.

However, the KKNPP site management later announced putting on hold the recruitment drive for engineering positions, official sources said.

Russia's Rosatom and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), are building six power reactors of 1,000-MW each here.

While Units 1 and 2 have commenced commercial operation, units 3 and 4 are expected to do so in March and November 2023 respectively.

The construction work for units 5 and 6 commenced in June this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

