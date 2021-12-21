White House says they are talking to New York about needs to deal with covid surge
The White House is in touch with officials in New York about what the city needs to deal with a new surge of coronavirus cases, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden is to deliver a major speech on how to deal with the new Omicron variant on Tuesday.
