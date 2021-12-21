Pentagon team evaluated Ukraine air defense needs -spokesman
A small team from the Pentagon recently went to Ukraine to evaluate the country's air defense needs, a spokesman said on Monday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the team's assessment would be part of the broader discussion in Washington about how to help Ukraine's self-defense needs.
