Two U.S. senators seek probe into Amazon.com labor practices

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 02:37 IST
U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Sherrod Brown on Monday asked the Labor Department for a full investigation into Amazon.com Inc's labor practices.

Rubio, a Republican, and Brown, a Democrat who chairs the Banking Committee, wrote that about "one out of every 170 U.S. workers is an Amazon employee, underscoring our particular interest in ensuring that the company’s employment practices are fair, and in accordance with the law. We urge you to use every mechanism at your disposal to investigate Amazon’s labor and employment practices immediately."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

