Left Menu

Delhi's AQI slips to 369, remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital slipped back into the 'Very Poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 369 on Tuesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes as the city is experiencing a cold wave and residents woke up to fog and mist.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 08:30 IST
Delhi's AQI slips to 369, remains in 'very poor' category
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital slipped back into the 'Very Poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 369 on Tuesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes as the city is experiencing a cold wave and residents woke up to fog and mist. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality over Delhi-National Capital Territory (NCT) is likely to remain in the upper end of the 'Very Poor' category till Christmas, owing to slow/calm winds and poor ventilation conditions but is predicted to improve after that.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in upper end of Very Poor category but improve after December 26," IMD said. "The predominant surface wind is likely to remain calm in Delhi with mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning today. The predominant surface wind is likely to remain calm in Delhi with partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning tomorrow," it added.

As per SAFAR, the air quality will degrade further but remain in the 'Very Poor' category, "due to cold wave conditions and moderate wind speed". On Monday Delhi air quality was recorded in the 'Poor' category.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida, according to SAFAR was recorded to be 319 while that in Gurugram was 306. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021