Loans amounting to Rs 2,714 cr disbursed to 27.06 lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi scheme

The Centre has disbursed 27.06 lakh loans amounting to Rs 2,714 crore under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) so far. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as of December 13, 2021, 30.75 lakh loans amounting to Rs 3,095 crore have been sanctioned and 27.06 lakh loans amounting to Rs 2,714 crore have been disbursed.

Out of the total 27.06 lakh beneficiaries, 41 per cent are women. In Maharashtra, 2,22,714 loans amounting to Rs 224.24 crore have been sanctioned and 1,87,502 loans amounting to Rs 188.21 crore have been disbursed, said the Ministry's statement.

In Jharkhand, 28,466 loans amounting to Rs 28.77 crore have been sanctioned and 26,297 loans amounting to Rs 26.48 crore have been disbursed. (ANI)

