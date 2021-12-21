Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal-Europe stop, Gascade data shows

21-12-2021
Russian gas flows to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Tuesday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The flows via the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe, have stopped after falling from Saturday. Gazprom , the Russian gas export monopoly, has not booked capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

