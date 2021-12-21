Russian gas flows to Germany through Yamal reverse -Gascade data

Russian natural gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction on Tuesday after stopping earlier in the day, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Levels of flows and their direction on the Yamal-Europe pipeline are managed according to customers' requests. Westward flows through it had been falling since Saturday, sending European spot gas prices towards all-time highs.

Eastward flows - meaning conveying gas from Germany to Poland - began at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border, Gascade said. It had earlier logged requests for eastward flows at an hourly volume of over 1,250,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) for the rest of Tuesday.

The Dutch front-month gas contract opened at 152 euros/MWh on Tuesday, adding 3% and nearing the all-time high of 155 euros/MWh it hit in October. Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. On Tuesday, it booked no capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for the rest of the day.

