Russian gas flows to Germany through Yamal reverse -Gascade data

Russian natural gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction on Tuesday after stopping earlier in the day, data from German network operator Gascade showed. On Tuesday, it booked no capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for the rest of the day.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian natural gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction on Tuesday after stopping earlier in the day, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Levels of flows and their direction on the Yamal-Europe pipeline are managed according to customers' requests. Westward flows through it had been falling since Saturday, sending European spot gas prices towards all-time highs.

Eastward flows - meaning conveying gas from Germany to Poland - began at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border, Gascade said. It had earlier logged requests for eastward flows at an hourly volume of over 1,250,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) for the rest of Tuesday.

The Dutch front-month gas contract opened at 152 euros/MWh on Tuesday, adding 3% and nearing the all-time high of 155 euros/MWh it hit in October. Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. On Tuesday, it booked no capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for the rest of the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

