Rain relief for APL, BPL families launched in Pondy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 13:19 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday kickstarted his government's scheme to distribute through bank accounts rain relief to families falling under the APL (Above Poverty Line) and BPL (Below Poverty Line) category here.

A release from office of the Chief Minister said while each of the 1,85,000 BPL families holding red colour family cards would be paid Rs 5000 by the Directorate of Civil Supplies, each of 1,42,000 APL families holding yellow colour cards would be paid Rs 4500.

The territorial government spends Rs 156 crores on account of payment of the rain relief to mitigate the sufferings of the families caused by the torrential rains recently in the Union Territory.

However, the government staff are not eligible to get the relief, the release said.

