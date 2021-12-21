Left Menu

Commodity, travel segments lead recovery in UK stocks; Omicron fears loom

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
UK shares rebounded on Tuesday, led by gains in commodity and travel stocks, though fears around surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant persisted heading into Christmas holidays. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 1.0% at 0805 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.9%.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added nearly 1.4% each, tracking crude prices, while industrial metal miners gained 2.6% helped by an upswing in copper prices due to a weaker dollar and concerns around tight supply. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tighten COVID-19 curbs to slow the spread of Omicron if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions.

British business confidence began to feel the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant this month, alongside further upward pressure on prices and staffing costs, a survey showed. The travel and leisure sector rose 1% after falling 0.7% in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Schroders plc gained 1.2% after saying it had reached an agreement to buy 75% of Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited for 358 million pounds ($473.17 million).

