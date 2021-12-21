Poland's PGNiG says Gazprom is fulfilling its contract

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said on Tuesday that Russia's Gazprom was fulfilling its contractual requirements in line with PGNiG's requests. Russian natural gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction on Tuesday after stopping earlier in the day, data from German network operator Cascade showed.

PGNiG confirmed the flow was in reverse mode. "As regards contractual obligations, the contract is being fulfilled as per our requests, we have no objections," said PGNiG's Radoslaw Kazmierski.

