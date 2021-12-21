ISAKOS recognises keyhole surgical method to repair knee ligament tear

The International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery, and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS) has recognized a new keyhole surgical method to repair knee medial ligament tear, developed by a team of doctors at VPS Lakeshore hospital here.

The Orthopaedic team of the hospital has been using this method to treat ligament injury for the past three years, the hospital said in a release.

''...the research paper titled 'Percutaneous Arthroscopic Assisted Knee Medial Collateral Ligament Repair-A Novel Technique And Results' was accepted by ISAKOS. The paper was presented at the biannual conference of ISAKOS held in Cape Town South Africa,'' it said. The conference was held early this month.

The technique was developed by the expert team led by Dr. Jacob Varughese (HOD, Orthopaedics), Dr Appu Benny Thomas (Sr. Consultant, Orthopaedics), Dr. Julio Chacko Kandathil Senior Consultant, Radiology), Dr. George Jacob, and Dr. A N Sukesh.

''The innovative method, in which the ligament is treated through arthroscopy, a procedure for diagnosing and treating joint problems, replaces the need for traditional open surgery and is a major improvement in the field of Orthopaedics. We have successfully treated more than 25 cases during these three years,'' Varughese said.

In this method, a narrow tube, attached to a fiber-optic video camera along with tiny and precise surgical equipment, is inserted through a small incision, and the surgeon repairs the ligament tear. The view inside the joint is transmitted to a high-definition video monitor, which thereby avoids the need of opening the site.

