Sudan's headline inflation rate slows to 339.6% in November - statistics agency
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:53 IST
Sudan's headline inflation rate fell to 339.58% in November year-on-year from 350.84% a month prior, data from the country's statistics agency showed on Tuesday.
