European gas prices hit record as Russian gas flows via Yamal reverse

European gas prices hit a new high on Tuesday after Russian shipments to Germany via a major transit pipeline reversed direction, a move the Kremlin said had no political backdrop as one western firm said Gazprom was meeting its supply obligations. Westward gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline had been falling since Saturday and, after stopping early on Tuesday, reversed direction, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Levels of flows and their direction through Yamal, which are managed according to customers' requests, alternated between eastward - meaning conveying gas from Germany to Poland - and westward for around a week during November. Some western politicians and industry experts have accused Russia of withholding gas deliveries to Europe amid political tensions over Ukraine, as well as delays in the certification of another pipeline, Nord Stream 2.

Russia denies any connection. "There is absolutely no connection (to Nord Stream 2), this is a purely commercial situation", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call on Tuesday, asked on possible links between Yamal flows and Nord Stream 2.

Traders said the reverse flows had come on top of a series of bullish factors for the gas market such as strong demand from power stations, with many French nuclear plants closed, and as colder temperatures increase demand for gas for heating. The front-month wholesale Dutch gas price, the European benchmark, rose almost 10% to a record high of 162.00 euros/MWh, and the equivalent British gas contract also hit a new peak at 4.00 pounds per therm.

REQUESTS MET Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has been booking extra capacity at auctions for delivery via Ukraine and to Germany via the Yamal route when it sees requests. It had not booked capacity for exports via Yamal for Tuesday.

Spokesman for RWE, which along with Uniper are among Gazprom's top gas buyers in Germany, said it was meeting its obligations. Uniper declined immediate comments. Gascade said on Tuesday that it was transporting gas according to incoming requests. "Depending on the situation, we receive higher nominations for the transport in one or the other direction, which is the reason of the change of flow direction."

Yamal flows are expected to stay in the reverse mode at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border at an hourly volume of over 1,250,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) for the rest of Tuesday, data from Gascade shows. Radoslaw Kazimierski, spokesman for Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG, said on Tuesday that the company was getting everything from Gazprom in full as well.

"As for the reverse, it is indeed happening, but I cannot confirm whether the gas coming back from Germany is going to PGNiG," he said, citing commercial confidentiality. When Yamal flows were in reverse last month, traders said that if there was a chance to buy cheaper gas from the West and Poland has already bought enough gas under its agreement with Gazprom, it could switch to deliveries from Germany.

Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment. On Monday, when flows were going westwards in reduced volumes, it said it was meeting customers' requests and fulfilling contractual obligations.

