Left Menu

India rises one place to 3rd in global doping list published by WADA

Of these samples, 2,701 1 per cent were reported as Adverse Analytical Findings.Based on a compilation of the information received by WADA till January 31, 2021, 1,535 samples 57 per cent were confirmed as ADRVs sanctions, the world anti-doping watchdog said.Among Olympics sports worldwide, athletics leads the number of dope offenders with 227 18 percent, followed by weightlifting with 160.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:32 IST
India rises one place to 3rd in global doping list published by WADA
  • Country:
  • India

India continued to be among the top-ranked doping nations in the world as it was placed third in the anti-doping rule violations in 2019.

In the latest report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency, 152 (17 per cent of world total) anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) were reported in India in 2019, with the maximum dope offenders coming from bodybuilding (57).

Among Olympics sports, weightlifting leads the way with 25 ADRVs, followed by athletics (20) and wrestling (10). Boxing and judo have four ADRVs each. Four cricketers were also found to have committed ADRVs in 2019.

An ADRV is reported after a final decision has been rendered and a sanction (a reprimand or period of ineligibility) imposed against the athlete following the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.

A lightweight in global sport, India is only behind Russia (167) and Italy (157), while Brazil (78) is at fourth and Iran (70) fifth.

Russia was banned from fielding its national team in Tokyo Olympics for not complying with international anti-doping rules.

The country has gained one place from the previous report of 2018 while it had gone down to seventh in the 2017, with 57 ADRVs.

In the previous WADA report meant for anti-doping violations in 2018, India was placed fourth with 107 ADRVs, behind Russia (144), Italy (132) and France (114). Weightlifting (22) had produced the highest number of dope offenders in that report also, followed by athletics (16).

A total of 278,047 samples were collected by Anti-Doping Organisations worldwide in 2019, and subsequently, analyzed by WADA-accredited laboratories. Of these samples, 2,701 (1 per cent) were reported as Adverse Analytical Findings.

Based on a compilation of the information received by WADA till January 31, 2021, 1,535 samples (57 per cent) were confirmed as ADRVs (sanctions), the world anti-doping watchdog said.

Among Olympics sports worldwide, athletics leads the number of dope offenders with 227 (18 percent), followed by weightlifting with 160. Bodybuilding leads overall with 272.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021